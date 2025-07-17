‘Delhi Assembly renovation, solar plant to finish by Jul 27’

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to unveil its renovated and modernized premises, including a newly installed solar power plant, by July 27, ahead of the Monsoon Session. Speaker Vijender Gupta reviewed the progress of the works in a high-level meeting on Tuesday, expressing confidence in the Assembly’s transition towards a “modern, paperless, and technology-driven future.”

The review meeting, attended by senior officials including Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Bipul Pathak, and senior officers from PWD, Home, Services, and Law departments, took stock of the renovation efforts and the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

Officials informed the Speaker that all works, including the solar power plant installation, are progressing at a rapid pace and will be completed before the Monsoon Session scheduled for late July or early August.

The Assembly’s modernization drive under NeVA will introduce advanced digital infrastructure, enabling a fully paperless legislative process. Key upgrades include smart delegate units with integrated microphones, voting panels, RFID/NFC access, multilingual interpretation support, and iPads for members to access agendas and documents in real time. An automated audio-visual system with HD cameras, centralized controls, and a secure high-speed network will enhance legislative efficiency.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly is embracing cutting-edge technology to ensure greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in its functioning,” Gupta said. He emphasized that these upgrades will help legislators discharge their duties more effectively while responding to the aspirations of Delhi’s citizens.