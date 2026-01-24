Delhi Assembly reminds Punjab FSL over pending records

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Friday issued a formal reminder to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab, directing it to submit pending forensic records linked to an FIR registered in Jalandhar by January 28, 2026, after the earlier deadline of 22 January was missed.



According to officials, the Secretariat had initially sought the documents through a communication dated January 16, 2026. However, despite the

lapse of the stipulated deadline, the required information has not yet been furnished, prompting the Assembly Secretariat to reiterate its directions.

The records sought include the application received from the concerned police authorities as well as the complete forensic report related to the case. The Secretariat underscored that the delay has affected the timely examination of material relevant to the ongoing proceedings.

In its communication, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat emphasised the importance of the documents, stating that “the forensic records are essential for establishing facts clearly and maintaining institutional transparency.” Officials added that placing all relevant material on record is necessary to ensure procedural fairness and accountability. The reminder note further indicated that the matter remains under active consideration and that cooperation from the concerned forensic authority is crucial. “All relevant material must be placed on record and examined in a timely manner,” the Secretariat said, reiterating its expectation of compliance within the revised timeframe. Sources indicated that the Assembly Secretariat is closely monitoring the issue and has requested the concerned authorities to extend full cooperation to avoid further delays. The submission of the forensic records is expected to assist in fact-finding and aid the Secretariat in discharging its institutional responsibilities. With the revised deadline now set for 28 January, officials said further steps would be considered based on the response received from FSL Punjab.