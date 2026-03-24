Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat ahead of budget presentation by CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, police said. Police said nothing suspicious has been found so far after the assembly premises were checked, while adding that searches are still underway. The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.

Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation. "We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," an officer said. Checks were conducted by different agencies, including the bomb disposal teams, at the Vidhan Sabha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement. "Nothing suspicious found so far. Necessary police arrangements are in place," he said. The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Gupta and Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, officials said.