Delhi Assembly pays tribute to Vithalbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh on birth anniversaries

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday paid floral tributes to mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, the first elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, and the 118th birth anniversary of revolutionary martyr Bhagat Singh.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, joined by senior Assembly officials, honoured the leaders, noting Patel’s role in upholding parliamentary integrity and Singh’s supreme sacrifice for independence. The programme included a student outreach, with pupils visiting an exhibition on 75 years of India’s service ethos and watching a short film on PM Narendra Modi. The Assembly said the event reaffirmed its commitment to democratic values, courage, and sacrifice. mpost