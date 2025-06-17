Delhi Assembly pays tribute to first CM Brahm Prakash

NEW DELHI: Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Sunday led floral tributes to Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, the first Chief Minister of Delhi, on his 107th birth anniversary at the Assembly premises.

Calling him a visionary leader, Gupta said, “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations.” He recalled how Brahm Prakash became Delhi’s first CM at the age of 32 in 1952 and later served four terms in Parliament, reflecting his deep bond with the people. Gupta also noted that the late leader’s contributions had not been duly recognised in

recent decades.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht called him a “revered statesman” whose ideals must be preserved. PWD and Legislative Affairs Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh remembered how his father, late Sahib Singh Verma, installed Brahm Prakash’s statue in 1979 and was personally inspired by him.

Social Welfare Minister Indraj Singh praised the leader’s commitment to social justice, while Chief Whip Abhay Verma stressed the importance of remembering those who shaped Delhi’s democratic journey.

A photo exhibition showcasing rare images from Brahm Prakash’s life was also displayed during the ceremony.