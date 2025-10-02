Delhi Assembly pays floral tribute to Gandhi, Shastri

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday observed the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with a floral tribute ceremony, honouring their lasting contributions to the nation.

The event, held on the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 121st of Lal Bahadur Shastri, was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, senior Assembly officials, and schoolchildren. Participants offered floral tributes, making the occasion both solemn and inspirational for the younger generation. Recalling Gandhi’s historic presence in the Assembly, Bisht said, “Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri were two guiding lights of India’s freedom struggle and post-independence journey. This historic Assembly also had the honour of witnessing the presence of Mahatma Gandhi himself, who attended its proceedings twice, making these halls a silent testimony to his enduring legacy. Shastri Ji showed us how simplicity, humility, and determination can transform a nation.”

Mahatma Gandhi, hailed as the Father of the Nation, led India’s freedom movement through the principles of truth and non-violence. His philosophy of satyagraha not only united the country against colonial rule but also inspired global struggles for peace and justice. His ideals of equality, inclusivity, and harmony continue to shape India’s democratic ethos.

Lal Bahadur Shastri, remembered for his honesty and humility, is celebrated for his iconic slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” which strengthened India’s defence and agricultural foundations. His leadership during difficult times reflected his deep commitment to service and national welfare.