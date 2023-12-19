Delhi Assembly passes resolution summoning Finance Secy

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed a resolution summoning the principal secretary of the finance department at 2 pm for allegedly obstructing government funds earmarked for the House.



Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that because the funds were not being approved by Finance Secretary A C Verma, annual programmes of the Assembly on Diwali and Chhath could not be held this year. The function on Christmas will also not be held, he said during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly.

Chief Whip of the AAP Dilip Pandey moved the resolution for summoning Verma to the Assembly.