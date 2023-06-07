Delhi Assembly panel summons IAS officer Ashish More

New Delhi: The Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly has summoned IAS officer Ashish More, who was recently removed from the post of services secretary by the AAP dispensation, on Wednesday in connection with a land-related complaint.



The Committee has also requested the chief secretary of the Delhi government and the divisional commissioner to be present in the sitting, an official statement said.

No reaction was immediately available from More or other two top bureaucrats of the Delhi government over the notices to them. Another IAS officer Y V V J Rajasekhar, special secretary of vigilance and services departments, who is at loggerheads with the AAP government, was summoned by the Delhi Assembly’s committee on welfare of SC, ST, on Tuesday in connection with a complaint against him, assembly documents showed.

Rajasekhar was earlier divested of his charge of special secretary of vigilance and services, but the same was later restored after an ordinance was issued by the Centre regaining services matters to its domain.

The elected government in Delhi was given executive control over services matters, including transfer and postings of bureaucrats, by the Supreme Court in its verdict last month after which the charge was taken from Rajasekhar at the order of Saurabh Bharadwaj, minister of services and vigilance departments.

Rajasekhar, in his reply to the Committee, had sought two weeks’ time to be able to appear before it with relevant records and facts related to the allegation against him. In a letter to the assembly, Rajasekhar also said that services matters are outside its preview. The Petitions Committee had received complaint against More who was recently removed from the post of secretary (services) on the order of Bharadwaj.

Last year, five sub divisional magistrates and one additional district magistrate were suspended for a land transfer matter in Jhangola village in north Delhi, said the statement.