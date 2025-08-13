Delhi Assembly opens to all for 79th I-Day

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will welcome citizens to join its 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 14 and 15, offering a rare opportunity to explore the 115-year-old Vidhan Sabha building and witness special cultural programmes.

According to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the premises will be open from 5 pm to 8 pm on both days. Visitors will be able to tour the historic building, view significant sites within the complex, and enjoy evening performances. “As part of Independence Day celebrations, the Border Security Force (BSF) Band will present a spirited performance of patriotic tunes, accompanied by vibrant cultural presentations by Sahitya Kala Academy,” the Secretariat stated.

The building will be specially illuminated in the evening, adding to the festive atmosphere. The celebrations will be attended by Speaker Vijender Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, ministers, members of the Assembly, and other dignitaries.

“Citizens will have the opportunity to witness the celebrations in person, experience the charm and grandeur of the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha building, explore its architectural heritage, and learn about its pivotal role in the democratic governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” the Secretariat said.

The BSF band’s patriotic renditions aim to evoke “a deep sense of pride, unity, and reverence for the nation,” while the Sahitya Kala Academy’s performances will showcase India’s cultural diversity and traditions, fostering national pride and harmony. Entry will be free and without prior registration.