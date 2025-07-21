Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session in first week of August

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly is set to hold its Monsoon Session in the first week of August, with a strong focus on going fully digital, officials said.

Ahead of the session, a three-day training programme for MLAs on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) will begin on Monday to ensure a smooth shift to

paperless proceedings.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will inaugurate the newly established NeVA Training Centre at the Vidhan Sabha Complex, where expert trainers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will lead sessions till July 23.

“Digital transformation is no longer a choice but a necessity for people-centric

legislation,” Gupta said.

A key agenda item for the session is a bill to regulate private school fees, based on an ordinance cleared by the cabinet on April 29. It proposes fines of Rs 1-10 lakh for arbitrary hikes, mandatory refunds within 20 days, and escalating penalties for delays. Repeat violations may result in school management losing the right to revise fees or hold official posts.

The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to target the BJP-led government over civic issues such as waterlogging, Yamuna cleaning and water supply.

Officials said the NeVA training aims to enhance transparency and efficiency through paperless functioning. Speaker Vijender Gupta stated the new training centre reflects the Assembly’s commitment to modern, citizen-centric

legislative practices.