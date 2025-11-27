Delhi Assembly marks Constitution Day with release of coffee table book

New Delhi: In a ceremony steeped in history and symbolism, top constitutional authorities came together at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and unveil a special coffee table book celebrating 100 years of Vithalbhai Patel becoming the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, releasing the publication, said Delhi must aspire for unmatched global excellence. “The capital of India, Delhi, should set the benchmark for excellence globally. It should not aspire to be like London, Washington, or any other city, but must shine as the best capital in the world,” he said.

He lauded Speaker Vijender Gupta for the vision behind the publication and the successful hosting of the All India Speakers’ Conference earlier this year. Calling the historic Assembly building a living archive, he said, “Assembly buildings also speak; the daily legislature is what it should be.” He noted that the book bridges the past with future generations by preserving the debates, struggles and constitutional milestones that shaped India.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who had originally suggested creating the coffee table book, praised the Speaker for bringing the idea to fruition. Recalling the foresight of the Constitution’s framers, he said Constitution Day was a reminder to “reaffirm our collective commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.”

CM Rekha Gupta highlighted the Constitution’s unifying power. “Different religions, languages and identities, the Constitution ties every Indian with one thread of unity,” she said, calling the publication a proud documentation of India’s democratic journey.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said celebrating Constitution Day inside the historic Assembly added “profound emotional significance,” as the building once housed the Imperial Legislative Council and the country’s earliest legislative debates. He said the book captures 100 years of democratic evolution and reaffirmed Delhi Assembly’s commitment to constitutional values.

He also announced that the Assembly has become India’s first legislature to run entirely on solar energy, saving Rs 1.75 crore annually, and has fully transitioned to paperless functioning through NeVA.

Dignitaries later paid floral tributes to B. R. Ambedkar and Vithalbhai Patel, honouring their legacy.