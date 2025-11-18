Delhi Assembly marks Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, hosting a special programme that brought together 200 tribal youth and 20 paramilitary officers from eight Naxal-affected districts under the Centre’s Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) initiative.

Speaker Vijender Gupta led the commemoration, calling Birsa Munda “a timeless symbol of courage whose legacy continues to guide India’s collective conscience.” He said the 150th Jayanti was an occasion “to renew our commitment to building an India that honours diversity, protects its environment, and ensures that the poorest and most marginalised find their rightful place in our national journey.”

The Speaker highlighted the relevance of Birsa Munda’s Ulgulan movement, noting that the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act of 1908 “stands as a lasting testament to Birsa’s sacrifices.” Stressing Birsa’s message of “protecting jal, jungle, zameen,” he urged young visitors to draw inspiration from Dharti Aaba’s values of equality and environmental harmony as the nation moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, the chief guest, said the programme embodied the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. He emphasised the importance of experiential learning, stating, “Education is complete only when it connects youth with their roots.” Students from eight tribal districts explored Delhi’s cultural and democratic institutions, with leaders calling the visit a symbol of empowerment, unity and experiential learning.