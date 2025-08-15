Delhi Assembly marks 79th I-Day

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly celebrated the 79th Independence Day with a vibrant display of patriotism, history, and cultural pride, as citizens thronged the 115-year-old heritage building that once served as India’s first Parliament.

Speaker Vijender Gupta, addressing the gathering, reminded visitors of the Assembly’s historic significance. “This is the very Assembly where national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Vitthalbhai Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale raised the clarion call for freedom,” he said, recalling the spirited protests against the Simon Commission and the debates that shaped India’s freedom movement. He noted that Mahatma Gandhi visited the building three times, and Vitthalbhai Patel became the first elected Speaker here a century ago.

The day’s festivities brought together citizens, families, and dignitaries in a celebration of unity. The Border Security Force (BSF) Band filled the air with stirring patriotic tunes, while colourful cultural performances by the Sahitya Kala Parishad drew applause and smiles. Visitors toured the Assembly grounds, admiring its architecture and learning about its pivotal role in India’s democratic journey.

The building was illuminated in the Tricolour, creating a magnificent backdrop that amplified the patriotic atmosphere. Gupta paid homage to freedom fighters and lauded the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, making special mention of “Operation Sindoor” and “Operation Mahadev” as symbols of courage. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for strengthening national unity, enhancing India’s global stature, and inspiring the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Gupta emphasised that opening the Assembly to the public on such occasions allows citizens to “walk in the footsteps of great visionaries” and honour the sacrifices that secured India’s freedom.

Earlier in the morning, Gupta hoisted the National Flag at his residence to mark the occasion.