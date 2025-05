NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly may soon display portraits of nationalist figures Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Madan Mohan Malviya in its galleries, a party leader said on Tuesday. BJP MLA and chief whip Abha Verma proposed the move, which also includes Dayanand Saraswati, in a letter to Speaker

Vijender Gupta.

The General Purposes Committee will consider the proposal on Wednesday.