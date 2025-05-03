Delhi Assembly lifts gallery barrier for clearer media access

NEW DELHI: A glass shield enclosing the Delhi Assembly gallery for visitors and press, has been removed for an obstruction-free coverage of the House proceedings by the media, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday.

This is a “significant step” towards “greater democratic accountability” and restoring the Assembly as a transparent and people-focused institution, Gupta told reporters at a press conference.

“With this step, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the media and making democratic processes more visible to the public,” the BJP leader said, adding, transparency in the functioning of the Assembly can not be compromised.

The glass panels in the gallery were installed in 2022 by previous Speaker Ram Niwas Goel during the AAP government, apparently to prevent throwing of things from there into the hall.

Gupta said that the glass shield was against the spirit of open governance and press freedom.

The removal of these “barriers” is intended to eliminate visual obstructions that hindered clear observation of legislative proceedings, he said.