MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Delhi Assembly library to become digital: Speaker
Delhi

Delhi Assembly library to become digital: Speaker

BY MPost2 May 2025 12:22 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday announced plans to digitise the Legislative Library to preserve valuable archival materials while improving efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability in legislative work.

In a meeting with Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bist and other stakeholders, Gupta discussed the digitisation of the existing library through a structured process using advanced IT infrastructure and modern equipment, according to a statement.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X