Delhi Assembly goes fully solar

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly has become the first legislature in India to run entirely on solar energy, as per the press release issued. A 500-kilowatt rooftop solar power plant and the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) were inaugurated today by Union Minister of State for Law & Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Speaker Vijender Gupta hailed the shift as “a new chapter in clean governance,” while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the initiative “a turning point in environmental accountability.” The project is expected to save Rs 15 lakh per month, amounting to Rs 1.75 crore annually, with potential surplus power generation through net metering.

The newly launched NeVA platform will enable a completely paperless and digitised legislative process from the upcoming Monsoon Session, aligning with the ‘One Nation, One Application’ initiative. A successful trial run of the platform, featuring real-time access to legislative documents, smart voting panels, and multilingual support, was conducted before the inauguration. Union Minister Meghwal lauded the Assembly for setting a national example and affirmed the central government’s support for such transformative efforts. He credited the milestone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for sustainable and digital governance.