Delhi Assembly elections: MCD rolls out discounts to boost voter turnout

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched innovative initiatives in Karol Bagh and Rohini Zones to encourage voter participation.

Both zones have announced special discounts for voters, aiming to motivate people to exercise their democratic rights.

In the Karol Bagh Zone, over 500 guest houses, 30 restaurants and 32 sweet shops have introduced a “democracy discount”, offering 15 per cent to 20 per cent discounts to those who cast their votes.

The initiative, undertaken in coordination with the Public Health Department of Karol Bagh Zone, requires voters to show proof of voting by displaying the indelible ink mark on their index finger.

Karol Bagh Zone Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Kumar Mishra emphasized the importance of this initiative.

“Voting is the cornerstone of democracy. With the ‘democracy discount’, we hope to inspire more people to take part in the electoral process and make their voices heard. Every vote counts and this initiative is our way of thanking voters for their commitment,” he said.

Similarly, the Rohini Zone has announced a 25 per cent discount for voters at select eating establishments, guest houses and cinema halls within its jurisdiction.

The initiative also aims to target first-time voters, who can avail of the discount by showing the ink mark on their finger. Around 29 establishments will provide this discount in the Rohini Zone.

These initiatives are part of the MCD’s broader efforts to enhance voter turnout, particularly in constituencies 23, 24, 25, and 39 under the Karol Bagh Zone and across the Rohini Zone.

Both campaigns focus on fostering a sense of civic responsibility and celebrating democracy by rewarding citizens for fulfilling their electoral duties.

Residents and first-time voters have been urged to take advantage of these opportunities, with the MCD inviting all eligible citizens to contribute to strengthening democracy by casting their votes.