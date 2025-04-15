Delhi Assembly delegation to visit Odisha for NeVA insights

NEW DELHI: In a move towards digital transformation and paperless governance, a high-level delegation from the Delhi Legislative Assembly will visit Odisha from April 15 to 17, 2025. The visit, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, aims to closely examine the successful rollout of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, which has transitioned to a fully paperless system. Joining the Speaker will be Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bist, senior Assembly officials, and members of the team overseeing the NeVA project in Delhi. The delegation is scheduled to study technological frameworks and operational best practices employed in Odisha, now considered a model for NeVA implementation.

This visit aligns with Speaker Gupta’s commitment, announced during the last budget session, to make the Delhi Assembly paperless within 100 days. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is expected to provide funding to facilitate the transition.

“The Odisha model offers valuable insights into effective digital governance. We hope this tour will help us expedite our journey toward a transparent, modern, and tech-enabled legislature,” said Gupta.

