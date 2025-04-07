Delhi Assembly celebrates Mahavir Jayanti with ‘Mahavir Gatha’ event

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Sunday hosted a grand spiritual and cultural celebration of Bhagwan Mahavir Gatha to mark the 2624th birth anniversary and the 2550th Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir.

Presiding over the event, Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised the enduring relevance of Lord Mahavir’s teachings—non-violence, truth, and compassion. “His message forms the foundation of human and social development,” Gupta said, highlighting the importance of passing on spiritual values to younger generations.

Gupta was felicitated with the ‘Karmyogi Samman’ award by the Jain community for his commitment to harmony and public service. He

also conferred state guest status on Muni Maharaj during the ceremony.

The celebration was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as Chief Guest, and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht as guest of honour. Several members of the Jain community and devotees from across the city attended the gathering.

The Assembly was also honoured by the spiritual presence of Rashtrasant Paramacharya Shri 108 Pragya Sagar Ji Muniraj, who delivered a discourse on Lord Mahavir’s core philosophies—ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), aparigraha (non-possessiveness), brahmacharya (celibacy), and anekantavada (the multiplicity of viewpoints). He urged society to adopt these values in an increasingly divided world.

Speaker Gupta congratulated the Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvan Mahotsav Samiti and Sakal Jain Samaj Delhi for organising the event and reaffirmed the Assembly’s support for future initiatives promoting cultural and spiritual heritage. A community meal (Vatsalya Bhoj) was also served post-event.