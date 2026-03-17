Delhi Assembly Budget Session scheduled from March 23 to 25

New Delhi: The Delhi government will hold the upcoming Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly from March 23 to March 25, setting the stage for the presentation of the government’s financial roadmap for the coming year.



The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. The brief three-day session will include the tabling of the Economic Survey and the presentation of the Delhi government’s annual budget.

According to the Cabinet’s decision, the Economic Survey report will be tabled in the Assembly on March 23. The document will provide a detailed assessment of Delhi’s economic performance over the past year, including key indicators related to growth, revenue, public spending and sectoral developments.

The Delhi government will present its budget for the upcoming financial year on March 24. The budget is expected to outline the government’s priorities across sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, transport and urban development.

Officials said the session will also provide legislators an opportunity to discuss the government’s policy direction and financial allocations for various departments. The Budget Session is considered one of the most important legislative exercises of the year as it determines how public funds will be allocated for development projects and welfare schemes in the national capital. The Economic Survey, traditionally presented a day before the budget, acts as a precursor to the budget document and offers insights into the economic trends and fiscal position of the government.

With preparations underway, the upcoming session is expected to focus on key governance priorities and development plans aimed at improving infrastructure, public services and overall quality of life for Delhi residents.