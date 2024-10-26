Delhi: ASI caught red-handed accepting bribe

NEW DELHI: The Vigilance Unit of the Delhi Police today arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector Krishan Chand, posted at the Police Station Samaypur Badli for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 to file a closure report in the case of theft. The arrest was made with the help of Vigilance Helpline (1064). Officials said on Friday that ASI Chand was red-handed apprehended at the police station while accepting the bribe money.

DCP Vigilance Anyesh Roy reported that ASI Krishan Chand allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 to close an e-FIR case related to machinery theft, later reducing the amount to Rs 25,000. The complainant, aggrieved by this bribe demand, alerted the Vigilance Unit, which provided a hidden recording device to gather evidence. A Vigilance team, led by SHO Vigilance Insp. Amleshwar, set up a raid. At Samaypur Badli Police Station, ASI Chand accepted the bribe and placed the cash in his pocket, where the marked notes were recovered. An FIR was filed under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Chand was remanded to judicial custody.