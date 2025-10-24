Delhi AQI remains in ‘poor’ to ‘severe’ category as govt prepares for artificial rain on October 29

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on Friday morning, shifting from the very poor to the poor category. The city recorded an AQI of 290 which falls in the poor category. However, Anand Vihar was in the severe category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 403, the highest among all monitoring stations, according to the Sameer app by the CPCB. Fifteen stations recorded AQI in the very poor category (above 300), while the rest were in the poor category (below 300). As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe". The minimum temperature settled at 17 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting mist in morning hours and mainly clear sky later.