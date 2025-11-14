Delhi approves Rs 220 crore proj under new drainage master plan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved Rs 220 crore for the construction of a 4.5 km drain in one of the most waterlogging-prone parts of the city, officials said on Thursday.

A proposal from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for the construction of the drain along the railway line from Mundka Halt station to Najafgarh, and a supplementary drain along the Delhi-Bhatinda railway line, was approved in a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “The approval of Rs 220 crore for the Kirari drainage redevelopment project marks the first major step towards the implementation of Delhi’s new Drainage Master Plan.”

“The project, approved under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will bring long-awaited relief to one of the most waterlogging-prone regions of the city,” Singh said.

The drain will also improve drainage in other areas, including Nangloi Jaat, Bawana, and Mundka Assembly constituencies, the minister added.

More than 70 unauthorised colonies and several habitations, such as Veena Enclave, Ratan Park, Rajdhani Park, JJ Cluster Colony, Ram Nagar, Niloothi Village, Ranikhera Industrial Area, Adhyapak Nagar, Shiv Ram Park, and Rohini Sectors 20, 21 & 22, will directly benefit from this redevelopment, he said.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that such modern and scientifically designed drainage systems replace the old, choked networks. This initiative will not only end years of monsoon suffering for lakhs of residents but also set a new benchmark for flood-free urban planning in Delhi,” he added.

There are many low-lying areas in Kirari that are “severely prone” to waterlogging during the monsoon season, and people are forced to live in unhygienic conditions due to it, officials said.

There are nearly 104 unauthorised colonies in the area without a sewerage system, with just one stormwater drain maintained by the IFC Department.

The approved drain will address the drainage issues in the entire Kirari constituency and will serve as an outfall drain for various unauthorised colonies. It will also act as a discharge carrier for 70 unauthorised colonies in the area, they said.

Construction work will begin through a contract following a bidding process. The drain will be constructed on land owned by Northern Railway, which has already granted permission for the work. An MoU has been signed by Northern Railway with the IFC Department and other stakeholders, including MCD, DDA, and PWD. The project, divided into two phases, is expected to be completed by 2027, officials said.