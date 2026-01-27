Delhi approves ₹327 crore for JJ Cluster development

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the Delhi Government approved development projects worth Rs 327 crore for Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters across the capital, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurating basic infrastructure works through representatives of the clusters.



The Chief Minister invited JJ cluster representatives to the Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan, where she inaugurated the works and later shared lunch with them. Of the total projects approved, works amounting to Rs 144 crore have already been awarded, officials said.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the Delhi government was committed to improving living conditions in JJ clusters. “Residents of JJ clusters are partners in Delhi’s development, not merely a vote bank,” she said, adding that the government was working with full dedication to ensure better facilities and dignity for them.

She stated that the projects approved include construction of public convenience complexes and cement concrete (CC) works in the lanes of JJ clusters.

The Chief Minister held detailed discussions with representatives on local issues and assured them of continued government support. “The government considers the struggles of the people as its own and remains devoted to serving them day and night,” she said.

Highlighting the contribution of JJ residents to the city, Gupta said workers from these clusters have played an important role in Delhi’s growth. “Our objective is to ensure that development reaches the last person in society,” she said.

The Chief Minister informed that a dedicated budget of Rs 700 crore has been allocated for JJ cluster development.

According to her, the funds are being utilised to fast-track work related to basic amenities, housing, health, sanitation and social welfare. “A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide drains, roads, toilets, parks and settlement development centres, so that people are freed from inhumane living conditions,” she said.

She also said several welfare initiatives had been launched for JJ residents, including Atal Canteens, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and focused health and nutrition services. “These facilities are being ensured for JJ clusters, where such services were not previously provided in a dedicated manner,” she added.

The programme was attended by Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, DUSIB CEO Rupesh Thakur and other dignitaries. Several women representatives from JJ clusters were also present.

Under public convenience complexes, administrative approval of Rs 225 crore has been granted for 476 works, of which awards worth Rs.81 crore have been issued for 214 works. For CC works, approval of Rs.102 crore has been granted for 254 works, with projects worth Rs.63 crore already awarded.