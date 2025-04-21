Delhi Anti-Human Trafficking Unit rescues two missing girls

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police has traced and reunited two minor girls with their families.

The police were informed about the missing girls through a complaint about missing persons registered at the Mehrauli Police Station.

According to the police, the first case was reported on March 16, 2025, at the Mehrauli Police Station, involving a 17-year-old girl.

A kidnapping case was registered under section 137(2) BNS, but initial searches yielded no leads. A month later, on April 16, another report was filed at the Vasant Kunj South Police Station regarding a 16-year-old girl who had also gone missing. A similar case was registered, and despite immediate efforts, no clue was found initially.

In response to both incidents, a special team led by Inspector Balbir Singh, and comprising Inspectors Shilpy Gupta, Sheeshpal, and constables Sangeeta, Sharmila, and Seema, was formed.

The team launched a comprehensive investigation involving CCTV surveillance, mobile number tracking, and intelligence gathered from informants and the public.

The families and friends of the missing girls were interviewed, and photographs of the minors were widely circulated.

Their efforts bore fruit on April 17, when the 16-year-old girl was found at the Delhi Cantt Railway Station area.

The 17-year-old girl was traced to a Greater Noida hotel on April 17, though the suspect had fled. After counselling, she was handed over to the

Investigating Officer.

Both girls were reunited with their families under the Delhi Police’s “Operation Milap” initiative.