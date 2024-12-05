Delhi announces Rs 8K for 90K construction workers amid air pollution ban

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced financial aid of ₹8,000 for over 90,000 registered construction workers who have been impacted by the city’s construction ban, enforced to combat severe air pollution. The aid comes as part of a decision made by the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The move follows a recent Supreme Court directive requiring the chief secretaries of states in the National Capital Region (NCR) to appear before the court on December 5 and report whether subsistence allowances were provided to workers affected by the construction restrictions. These measures are part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP4), which was activated on November 18 to address the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.The financial assistance will be provided exclusively to workers registered with the Delhi Construction Workers Welfare Board, who have self-certified that they worked for at least 90 days in 2023. At the time of registration, the authenticity of these self-certifications was not verified. However, the Board has now set up a bilingual online verification system, allowing workers to confirm their details.

Delhi’s AQI remains in the “poor” category, with some areas surpassing 300. Despite this, the Supreme Court has upheld Stage 4 of GRAP, requiring consistent air quality improvement before easing measures. The ongoing construction ban and worker aid highlight challenges in managing pollution.