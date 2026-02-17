Delhi announces multi-cr assistance to MCD for roads, sanitation & education

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen civic infrastructure and tackle pollution at its roots, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced special financial assistance worth several thousand crore rupees for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), signalling what she described as a decisive step towards transforming the national capital into a cleaner, stronger and more liveable city.



The assistance package focuses on roads, sanitation, education and community infrastructure. Under the plan, proposals worth approximately Rs 1,330 crore have been prepared for 2026–27 to undertake road paving and development works. Nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads under the MCD’s jurisdiction, primarily those less than 60 feet wide, will be constructed, repaired and strengthened. These works are expected to play a key role in reducing dust pollution, especially during October and November when air quality typically deteriorates.

Addressing officials at the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday, Gupta emphasised that empowering local bodies is central to Delhi’s development roadmap. “The overall development of Delhi depends on strong and empowered local bodies,” she said, adding that the financial support reflects the government’s commitment to decentralised and effective governance.

Directing officials to adhere to strict timelines, the Chief Minister said, “All major road improvement works must be completed by 30 September 2026.” She further stressed the need to fast-track administrative approvals and ensure complete transparency in the tendering process to deliver timely relief to residents.

In a parallel move to modernise sanitation services, the government has approved a Rs 2,300 crore long-term project under a 10-year OPEX model. The initiative includes deployment of 70 additional mechanical road sweeping machines and the introduction of 1,000 electric litter pickers to enhance efficiency and environmental sustainability. Gupta described the plan as “a sustainable solution for pollution control.”

The education sector has also received attention, with an additional Rs 50 crore allocated for the upgradation of MCD primary schools. The funds will improve infrastructure, sanitation facilities and classroom environments.

Additionally, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked to repair and upgrade nearly 298 community buildings used largely by economically weaker sections. Gupta termed the assistance a long-term investment in Delhi’s future, aimed at accelerating development and improving citizens’ quality of life.