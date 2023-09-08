'Delhi all decked up': L-G hops on mini bus to assess final G20 preps

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that the city is “all decked up and set to welcome dignitaries and delegates for the G20 Summit” after doing a final round of inspections around the national Capital on Thursday.



He was accompanied by the Chief Secretary, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairperson, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner, Vice Chairperson, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Transport Pr. Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD) Pr. Secretary, Home Pr. Secretary, Environment and Forest (E&F) Pr. Secretary and other senior officials on a minibus to check security, cleaning, beautification amongst other preparations for September 9 and 10.

Saxena visited the Delhi Police headquarters to inspect the Control Room, which is expected to monitor all parts of the city. He was briefed by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora about all security measures taken for the Summit.

The L-G was apprised that there are more than 5,000 CCTVs installed around Delhi, which will send all visual feed, district wise to be monitored in the Control Room by two teams of 25 security personnel each, working round

the clock in different shifts. A special Control Room has also been set up to be operated by 30 senior police officials to keep track of developments in the City and its roads.

The G20 Control Room in NDMC’s Disaster Management Cell, manned by senior officers and approximately 30 personnel, was also reviewed by the L-G. They will be working 24x7 to immediately address complaints of water leakage, damage of pavements, replacement of damaged branches and flower pots, amongst other issues raised during the Summit.

Following 59 visits across the past 65 days, Saxena did a final round of visits, informed the L-G Office.

He also inspected statues and fountains near Yakshini Chowk, MIG Park at Palam Technical Airport and the VIP Lounge of the Air Force Station where the heads of government and state will be landing. He specially emphasised the areas around the IGI Airport and directed officials to ensure they remain dust free, and cleaned with jet water if required along with adding more greenery. He also asked them to replace any dried plants and flowers with fresh ones near the VIP areas.

All observations made by the L-G were noted by PWD, NDMC, MCD, DDA, Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Indian Air Force, and are expected to be adhered to at the earliest, noted the L-G Office.