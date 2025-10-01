MillenniumPost
Delhi airport to introduce E-Arrival Card

BY Agencies1 Oct 2025 12:08 AM IST

New Delhi: E-Arrival Card facility will be available for foreign travellers at the Delhi airport from October 1, a system that will allow international passengers to fill out their arrival information online replacing the manual paper-based cards. Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a release, on Tuesday said the facility will ease the arrival process for travellers, improve efficiency, reduce queues, and support the airport’s sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage.

