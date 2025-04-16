Delhi Airport: T1 sees baggage glitch as T2 closed temporarily

New Delhi: Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 became fully operational on Tuesday with the shifting of all flights from Terminal 2, but passengers faced delays due to intermittent issues with the baggage check-in system at T1.

With the temporary closure of T2 from Tuesday for maintenance works, IndiGo relocated more than 125 daily flights and Akasa Air also shifted its flights from T2 to T1.

Now, IndiGo has more than 200 daily departures from T1.

“We are currently experiencing intermittent baggage check-in system issues at Terminal 1. This has already been escalated to the global OEM for urgent resolution. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passengers. We are working with all stakeholders to resolve the issue on priority,” Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 1742 hours.

Earlier in the day also, there were issues with the baggage system, which were resolved.

“We experienced a technical issue at baggage check-in at T1 that slowed down the baggage check-in for some time. Flight operations were not impacted due to this. Our team with stakeholders have worked on it and operations have normalised now.

“Apologies for the brief inconvenience caused,” Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 1422 hours.

At 1250 hrs, DIAL said there was a technical issue at T1 check-in.

Some people took to social media and also shared pictures and video clips claiming there was a long waiting time for security checks.

In a post on X, one user also mentioned that the baggage of many passengers from Delhi to Agartala was missing on arrival, saying the reason was that there was a dysfunctional belt at T1 D.

Indira Gandhi International Airport now operates two terminals, T1 and T3, and three runways. IndiGo has shifted over 125 daily flights to T1, increasing passenger traffic from 15,000 to 40,000, with T1 now handling up to 40 million passengers annually.