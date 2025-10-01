Delhi airport sees 5 flight diversions

New Delhi: At least five flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday afternoon due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital, according to an official.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday and airlines issued advisories that flight operations might be impacted.

The official said five flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur between 12.15 pm to 12.30 pm.

“Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve,” IndiGo said in a post on X at 12.49 pm.

Air India, in a post on X at 12.07 pm, said heavy rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.

Due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected, SpiceJet said in a post on X at 11.46 am.

In a post on X at 11.56 am, Delhi airport operator

DIAL said Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions but all flight operations were normal.