Delhi airport sees 4 flight diversions due to bad weather

New Delhi (PTI): A total of four flights were diverted and scores of flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to inclement weather conditions on Sunday evening.

A source said that due to adverse weather, one flight each to Chandigarh and Amritsar, and two flights were diverted to Jaipur between 5 pm and 5:30 pm.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 350 flights were delayed at the airport on Sunday.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport.