Delhi airport sees 10 flight diversions due to bad weather

New Delhi: As many as ten flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning as low visibility conditions impacted operations, according to officials.

One of the officials said nine flights were diverted to Jaipur and 1 to Lucknow since 7 am due to bad weather on Wednesday.

Many flights were delayed due to low visibility conditions and the situation improved later, the second official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that very dense fog began forming around 5.30 am, resulting in a thick haze over different parts of the national capital.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.