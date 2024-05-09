Delhi Airport Police bust passport fraud ring

NEW DELHI: The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested an agent for his involvement in a passport fraud scheme involving the removal of a visa page and arrangements of illegal travel.



An anonymous source tipped the IGI Airport Police team about the agent.

The arrested accused was identified as Syed Sartaz Ahmed (51), son of Syed Zabbar Hussain, a resident of Jasola village, Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the case unfolded when Indian national Salauddin (47), from Uttar Pradesh, was deported from Baku, Azerbaijan after authorities discovered tampering with his passport.

Initial investigations revealed that a page, likely containing a fake visa, was missing from his passport.

Salauddin admitted during interrogation that in his quest for overseas employment, he fell into the trap of Nasim Ali, another agent involved in the racket.

In coordination with Ahmed, Ali arranged for Salauddin’s unsuccessful travel to Thailand in 2023 and Azerbaijan in 2024.

Nasim Ali was subsequently arrested in his village in Uttar Pradesh, and further investigations revealed the involvement of Syed Sartaz

Ahmed, who assisted in procuring the fake visas and later orchestrated the removal of the fraudulent visa page to evade detection.