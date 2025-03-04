Delhi Airport launches new system to improve airside ops

NEW DELHI: In efforts to streamline airside operations, Delhi airport operator DIAL has launched the UTAM system that will help reduce delays, improve turnaround time and also track the speed of all airside vehicles to check for any violations,

among other elements. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and radar systems, the Unified Total Airside Management (UTAM) will collect data, help identify issues or delays and trigger alerts to prevent problems before they happen, according to a release. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has established a centralised control room to monitor and manage all activities, and the UTAM will track all airside vehicles such as baggage carts, fuel trucks and maintenance vehicles, in real-time.

Generally, airside operations refer to those activities related to an aircraft, including take-off, landing, parking and refuelling. Multiple stakeholders, including ground handling service providers are involved.

In the release on Tuesday, DIAL said the UTAM will provide a real-time view of aircraft movements within a 10, 40, and 70-mile radius as well as track and monitor aircraft that are hovering in the airspace.

Apart from utilisation of parking stands and use of baggage trolleys, the new system will track runway occupancy, taxiing time and taxiway allocation, which will help improve collaborative decision making and the efficiency of the airport operations control centre.

The system will monitor airside vehicle speeds and ensure Ground Support Equipment follows designated paths, issuing alerts for violations.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said UTAM will enhance efficiency and safety using AI and ML. A pilot with Akasa Airlines is complete, with wider

implementation soon.