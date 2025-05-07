Delhi airport cancels 140 flights

New Delhi: Around 140 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled by various airlines including foreign carriers on Wednesday in the wake of the armed forces carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

A source said that 65 arrivals and 66 departures were cancelled. Besides, 2 international departures and 2 international arrivals were cancelled during the day, the source added.

Also, 4 international departures, including a flight of American Airlines, were cancelled since 12 am.

“Due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate travel arrangements.

“We are working closely with airlines and Air Traffic Control (ATC) to minimise any disruptions to flight schedules,” DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles around 1,300 flights daily.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces, under Operation Sindoor, on early Wednesday, carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.