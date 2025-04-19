Delhi Airport: Air traffic flow mgmt measures in place

NEW DELHI: The current weather conditions and disturbances due to easterly winds are likely to cause issues during landing and departure of flights at the Delhi airport, with the authorities putting in place air traffic flow management measures to prevent possible delays.

Also, the temporary closure of runway RW 10/28 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has resulted in reduced flight arrival capacity at the airport on

an hourly basis.

IGIA, operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), is the country’s largest and busiest airport, handling around 1,300 flight movements daily. “Due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays.

“Air Traffic Flow Management measures for flight arrivals will be implemented from 1630 IST till 2030 IST today by ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority,” DIAL said in a post on X on Friday afternoon. Similar advisories were issued by the airport operator earlier in the day and on Thursday.

A senior Air Traffic Controller (ATC) explained that Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures are generally implemented to ensure that there is no delay for aircraft before landing at an airport.

Delhi airport’s RW 10/28 is temporarily closed for maintenance, reducing arrival capacity to 31-32 aircraft per hour, down from 45. Despite disturbances from easterly winds, all other operations across terminals and runways continue normally. Maintenance is expected to finish by September.