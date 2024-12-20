Delhi air quality index hits 451, entering severe plus category

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality plunged into the ‘severe plus’ category on Thursday, with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 451 recorded at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The city experienced hazardous levels of PM2.5, the primary pollutant, with 32 of the 35 monitoring stations reporting air quality in the ‘severe plus’ category.

Some areas recorded AQI readings as high as 470. PM2.5 particles, measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, pose significant health risks as they can penetrate deep into the lungs when inhaled.

Delhi remains under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which enforces the most stringent anti-pollution measures. These include a complete ban on construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into the city. GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Friday, warning of very dense fog. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season’s normal, while the minimum temperature was five degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over banned petrol and diesel vehicles being used by government authorities, potentially worsening the pollution crisis. According to existing rules, diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old are prohibited on roads in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The NGT, while hearing a plea by a BJP MLA, noted allegations of non-compliance with these norms by Delhi government authorities. The plea cited a list of 107 outdated vehicles still in use by government departments, with the advocate suggesting that the total number of such vehicles could be significantly higher, as Delhi has around 3,000

official vehicles.

The tribunal criticised authorities responsible for enforcing GRAP, accusing them of violating the same regulations. Notices have been issued to the Delhi government, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the transport department, with the matter scheduled for further proceedings on

February 20, 2025.

This highlights the pressing need for stricter enforcement of anti-pollution measures, especially by government bodies, to mitigate Delhi’s escalating air quality crisis.