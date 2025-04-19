‘Delhi aims for fully electric public transport by 2027’

New Delhi: In a significant policy push toward clean mobility, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that the Delhi government has set an ambitious target of transitioning all public transport in the national Capital to electric vehicles (EVs) by the year 2027. She was speaking at the inauguration of the Ride Asia Electric Vehicle Expo held at Bharat Mandapam. “We are working on a comprehensive roadmap to ensure that not just private EVs, but commercial vehicles and auto-rickshaws also switch to electric mode across Delhi’s roads,” Gupta said, highlighting the Capital’s commitment to sustainable urban transport.

Encouraging industry participation, the Chief Minister invited EV manufacturers to consider Delhi as a hub for setting up production units. “You’re welcome to manufacture electric vehicles in Delhi, and if you choose to make them in Punjab and sell them here,

we’ll support that too,” she added, signaling openness to regional collaboration.