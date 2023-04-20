Delhi AIIMS to set up an internal message communication system

New Delhi: AIIMS, Delhi has constituted a committee for setting up an internal message communication system to improve responsiveness, collaboration and coordination among various stakeholders, especially during emergency situations.



According to an office memorandum issued on April 19, a robust message system will allow dissemination of important communication to a large group of employees to promptly enhance our capacity to handle mass casualties or disaster situations and improve emergency response. The memorandum issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas stated that the premier medical institute caters to more than 25000 patients and visitors each day.

It is spread across various campuses in Ansari Nagar, Jhajjar, Ballabhgarh, Trilok Puri, and Ghaziabad. At present, official communications are sent through emails, e-Office or personally through phone calls which requires time and effort and inadvertently may lead to a delay in communication.

“An efficient, safe and robust messaging system for quick communication will help in improving responsiveness, collaboration and coordination among various stakeholders, especially during emergency situations,” the office memorandum stated.

A communication system that allows authorized users to send and receive bulk messages in real-time needs to be established. Such an internal communication system would also have the capability to restrict personal use of mobile phones during working hours, the memorandum stated.

This system will be tailor-made based on the needs of the institution and should broadly have features such as an application-based system which should run both on Android and iOS devices.