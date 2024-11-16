Delhi: AHTU rescues four missing minors

New Delhi: In a series of swift actions, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch successfully rescued four missing or kidnapped minors, including a 14-year-old girl with a mental disorder, from different locations within Delhi-NCR and neighboring states.

The police were informed about the incidents through the missing complaints registered in the different police stations.

According to the police reports, the operations, conducted with the assistance of local authorities, showcased the team’s relentless efforts to reunite the children with their families. A 14-year-old girl reported missing from Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi, on November 12, was found at Ghaziabad Railway Station within 48 hours.

The minor, who is mentally disturbed, was traced after extensive inquiries, a review of CCTV footage, and collaboration with the Railway Child Helpline and GRP Ghaziabad.

The girl, unable to recall her family’s address, was handed over to her family through the concerned police station.

In another operation, a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Prem Nagar on October 28, was rescued from Mayur Vihar.

The child had left her home after an argument with her parents. AHTU officials, led by Inspector Mukesh Kumar and supervised by ACP Arun Chauhan, conducted raids in Delhi-NCR and neighboring regions before locating her.

A 14-year-old boy, missing since November 7, from Jahangir Puri, was recovered after he fled his home following a disagreement with his family.

The boy initially planned to visit his uncle in West Bengal but ended up staying near New Delhi Railway Station. The AHTU team, under Inspector Manoj Dahiya’s leadership, traced him in Jahangir Puri. The AHTU also rescued a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Nangloi in July 2024. Following her parents’ death, she left home and worked as a makeup artist in Kannauj, U.P. The successful recoveries underscore the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit’s (AHTU) dedication to safeguarding vulnerable minors and reuniting them with their families. Swift action, thorough investigation, and collaboration were key to their efforts.