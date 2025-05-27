Delhi agent nabbed in fake docu racket

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police arrested Ramar K (52) for facilitating the illegal travel attempt of a Sri Lankan woman to Canada using

forged documents.

On May 7, Surekha Mahenthiram was caught during immigration while trying to board a Toronto-bound flight with fake French papers and another passenger’s

boarding pass.

Investigations revealed a network involving Sahilla Sellappah, Subramaniam Marimuththu, and agent Ramar, who confessed to coordinating the plan. Sellappah had sold her boarding pass

for 2,500 Euros.

An FIR has been registered under the BNS and Passport Act. Efforts are ongoing to trace the mastermind, Tharan, and dismantle the syndicate.