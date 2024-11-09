DELHI: African national nabbed with 250 grams of amphetamine

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotic Squad of the Delhi Police has arrested an African national for allegedly possessing and attempting to distribute approximately 250 grams of amphetamine.

The accused has been identified as Nwabuf Paitik (29), son of Egbunnin, a resident of Krishna park, Tilak Nagar, Delhi. According to the police, the operation, led by Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Squad, is part of ongoing efforts to tackle the spread of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the region.

Paitik, who had previously served a 10-year prison sentence in Uttar Pradesh under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was released on bail in 2023. He was found in possession of 250 grams of amphetamine, a potent psychotropic substance, along with a scooter used in the alleged drug distribution. This arrest is part of a larger crackdown on illegal drug trade in Delhi. The Anti-Narcotics Squad, headed by Inspector Anuj Yadav and supervised by ACP Arvind Yadav, received information about an African national planning to supply amphetamine in Krishan Park, Tilak Nagar.

On the evening of November 6, Sub-Inspector Chander Sekhar received a tip-off indicating that the suspect would arrive at the specified location around 8:00 pm.

A swift operation by the Anti-Narcotics Squad led to the arrest of Nwabuf Paitik, an African national, for possessing 250 grams of amphetamine. Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended him near Krishan Park, where 60.85 grams of the drug were found. Paitik later revealed additional amphetamine at his residence, leading to the recovery of 194.79 grams. Previously convicted for a drug offence, Paitik was released on bail in 2023.