DELHI: Advocate beaten up with sticks, rods over property dispute

NEW DELHI: An advocate practising at Saket court was beaten up with sticks and rods allegedly by a group of people over a property dispute in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said on Tuesday, adding that five persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Rambabu Sisodia, 58, suffered multiple injuries in the assault that took place on Monday evening in Mehrauli’s Lado Sarai village. He was later admitted to a hospital, they said.

A video circulating on social media shows two men being attacked with sticks and rods by a group of people. Sisodia informed the police that he had rented his property in Lado Sarai, which includes a room and a small nursery, to Rajeev Gupta. Despite multiple attempts to resolve the situation, Gupta refused to vacate.

On Monday, Sisodia and his friends approached Gupta to discuss the issue, but they were allegedly assaulted by Gupta and his associates. The police have registered a case.