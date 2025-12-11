Delhi adds 2 new districts in major revamp

New Delhi: In a sweeping overhaul of Delhi’s administrative landscape, the Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved a landmark reorganisation of the Capital’s revenue map, expanding the number of districts from 11 to 13 to make governance “more streamlined, transparent, and citizen-centric.”

The restructuring, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marks the first major redrawing of district boundaries in decades and aligns them fully with the limits of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board.

Announcing the decision after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Any previous government had not addressed this long-pending decision to strengthen Delhi’s administrative framework. Our government has achieved this objective in just 10 months.” Calling it a reflection of the Centre’s vision, she added, “It is a powerful example of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of good governance on the ground.”

The revised structure creates 13 districts and 39 sub-divisions, bringing together Jangpura, Kalkaji and Badarpur under the new South East district; Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk under Old Delhi; Burari, Adarsh Nagar and Badli under North; and Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi under the New Delhi district. Other reworked districts include Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West, each reorganised to balance population size, streamline services and reduce administrative load.

Emphasising the need for modernised local governance, the Chief Minister noted, “District administration is the backbone of any governance system and the closest interface between the government and citizens.” She said aligning revenue district boundaries with municipal limits would eliminate delays, confusion and overlapping jurisdictions that have long hindered service delivery.

The government also announced the creation of Mini Secretariats in all 13 districts, bringing SDM, ADM, Tehsil, Sub-Registrar and revenue services under one roof. Further, Sub-Registrar Offices will be expanded from 22 to 39, ensuring “citizens will no longer need to travel long distances for registration.”

Calling the decision “a historic step towards adapting Delhi’s administrative system to the requirements of the 21st century,” the Chief Minister said the reforms will deliver faster services, stronger accountability and governance that is “closer to citizens.”