Delhi accelerates smart CCTV surveillance push

New Delhi: Delhi is fast approaching a major milestone in its journey toward becoming a safer, more tech-enabled city. With over 1.27 lakh CCTV cameras already installed, the Capital’s massive surveillance upgrade, spearheaded by the Public Works Department (PWD), is nearing completion. Officials say the system is being developed to serve not just as a crime deterrent, but as a multi-functional urban monitoring tool for public safety, infrastructure security, and disaster preparedness.

Under this large-scale initiative, a total of 127,490 cameras have been set up so far, covering nearly 91 per cent of the sanctioned deployment. The project is being rolled out in two phases. Phase I has

seen 62,691 of the 70,000 approved cameras installed, while Phase II has added 64,799 more across the city.

These surveillance units are being deployed across a wide range of locations, including government schools, public buildings, and areas prone to waterlogging. As the city gears up for the monsoon, authorities are counting on the system to help monitor vulnerable zones in real time and respond swiftly to emergencies.

“A smart city requires smart infrastructure,” said a senior PWD official. “This camera network isn’t just about watching over people, it’s about managing the city better. Whether it’s helping schoolchildren stay safe, identifying flooding during storms, or deterring

petty crimes, these cameras are part of a broader civic management strategy.”

The project, sanctioned in August 2019 and expanded in January 2020, comes with a total budget of Rs.1,184 crore. Initially targeted for completion by mid-2020, the timeline was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions. Now, with most of the work done, officials expect to hit the revised completion deadline of July 31, 2024.

The cameras are high-definition, equipped with night vision, and integrated into a centralised monitoring system that will eventually link with key departments, including Delhi Police, disaster response teams, and education authorities. This is expected to allow quicker coordination and response during critical situations.

But while the system has been hailed as a leap toward a ‘smarter’ capital, concerns over privacy and data transparency are growing. Civil liberties advocates and some urban planners have raised red flags about the absence of clear guidelines on data access, footage retention, and citizen consent.

Officials maintain that strict data protocols will be implemented to protect citizen rights. However, detailed policies on privacy protection and data storage are yet to be made public.

As Delhi readies itself for seasonal challenges and persistent law-and-order demands, the CCTV network’s effectiveness will soon be under real-world scrutiny. For now, the city may be on the verge of joining the league of the world’s most surveilled

capitals, but what comes next will depend on how well the system is managed, maintained, and regulated.

The project, once completed, is expected to set a benchmark for Indian urban surveillance models, though whether it becomes a symbol of efficient governance or just another costly, underused asset remains to be seen.