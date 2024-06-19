Delhi ACB arrests 2 MCD officials in bribery case

NEW DELHI: In a recent operation, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) arrested a Beldar and a Junior Engineer (JE) from the Shahdara (North) Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for accepting a bribe, the officials informed on Tuesday.



Madhur Verma, ACB Chief, stated that the incident unfolded when a complainant, referred to as Ashok (name changed), approached the ACB. Ashok, a builder operating in Bhajanpura, Delhi, reported that Sudharshan aka Rajbir, a Beldar posted in Shahdara (North) Zone, MCD, had demanded a bribe of Rs. 15,000 in exchange for facilitating the hassle-free construction of a residential building at H. No. A-29, Village Garhi Mendu, Bhajanpura.

Upon complaining to the area JE, Gaurav Garg, Ashok found that Garg was complicit in the demand and instructed him to pay the bribe. Distressed by the unethical demand, Ashok sought the intervention of the ACB.

Under the supervision of ACP Rakesh Ahuja and DCP (ACB) Shweta Singh Chauhan, a raiding team was formed, including Inspectors Ranvir and Amarjeet, and Head Constables Vivek, Anoop, Jagdeep, and Sunil.

At around 2 pm, the raiding team, along with Ashok and a Punch Witness, reached a pre-determined meeting spot near the construction site. Sudharshan aka Rajbir was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Upon preliminary questioning, Rajbir revealed that he was acting on the instructions of JE Gaurav Garg, Verma confirmed.

The team then proceeded to the Shahdara (North) Zone MCD office, where Garg found in possession of Rs 50,000 in the denomination of Rs 500 notes, for which he had no satisfactory explanation, Verma mentioned.

An FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the ACB police station, and both Sudharshan and Garg were arrested.