Delhi: A Story of Progress, Trust and Transformation

Over the past year, the Delhi Government has translated these commitments into action, working tirelessly to ensure a safer, more convenient and dignified life for every resident of the Capital.

In Delhi, development is now defined not by promises, but by tangible outcomes. With a historic `1 lakh crore budget, the city has gained fresh momentum. Improved connectivity has replaced broken roads, clean water has taken the place of polluted supply, and structured governance has replaced disorder—this is the new identity of Delhi.

Healthcare and education were placed at the heart of policy-making, with expanded facilities and strengthened services, while social security initiatives provided stability and support to vulnerable families. Long-pending challenges such as Yamuna rejuvenation, water management, drainage reform and flood control were addressed through decisive and sustained action.

Public transport witnessed a renewed push, with enhanced bus services and seamless connectivity making daily travel easier. At the same time, green growth, cleaner air and pollution control were positioned at the core of Delhi’s future roadmap.

Standing at the threshold of the new year, Delhi can confidently say—this is not just change, but the beginning of a better quality of life.

Delhi’s Development Snapshot

* Record investment in infrastructure

* Expanded healthcare and education services

* Focused action on Yamuna rejuvenation and water management

* Strengthened public transport and connectivity

* Commitment to green growth and clean air

* Smart, transparent and accountable governance