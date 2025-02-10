Delhi: 62-yr-old man apprehended for rape of minor in Sarojini Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Pillanji village of southwest Delhi, an official said on Sunday. The official said that police received information from the Safdarjung Hospital on February 6 about a pregnant minor undergoing medical examination, adding that a police team reached the hospital and collected medical documents. “Initially, the girl claimed that she was in a consensual relationship with a boy for a year. However, upon further questioning, she revealed that her neighbour had sexually assaulted her four months ago. She stated that he took her to his room and raped her,” said the police officer.

The man allegedly threatened her for the dire consequences, leading her to initially provide false information to doctors out of fear.